PW library friends

The Friends of the Perquimans County board met recently to finalize plans for the group's annual Card and Game Party at the county Recreation Center on June 6.

 Photo courtesy Friends of Perquimans County Library

The Friends of the Perquimans County will host its annual Card and Game Party at the county Recreation Center on June 6.

The Friends group met recently to finalize plans for the event, which will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. 