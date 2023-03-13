The Friends of the Perquimans County will host its annual Card and Game Party at the county Recreation Center on June 6.
The Friends group met recently to finalize plans for the event, which will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and rough waters. * WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the Alligator River. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s possible. * WHERE...In North Carolina, Northampton, Hertford, Gates, Bertie, Chowan and Perquimans Counties. In Virginia, Southampton and Isle of Wight Counties, and Suffolk. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&
The event will include a gift basket raffle and a 50/50 raffle. A light lunch will be served.
To reserve a table, call Merry Greene at 252-264-3923. Albemarle Plantation guests are enouraged to call Mary Ann Eichenlaub at (610) 762-8906.
Tickets are $12 and tables are confirmed when payment is received for all group members.
