To celebrate Black History Month, the Friends of the Perquimans County Library has invited four Perquimans County community leaders to talk about their favorite books at an event next month.

Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown, interim Hertford Town Manager Janice Cole, visual artist Ed Sanford and storyteller-musician Keith Rouse will attend the event at the library scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 3 p.m.