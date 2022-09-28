Silver Tea

The Friends of Perquimans County Library will host its annual Silver Tea at the library on Monday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

 Photo courtesy Friends of the Perquimans County Library

The event is called a Silver Tea because in the library’s early days, women in the community would gather to collect silver coins as a fundraiser to support the library.