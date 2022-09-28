...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM THURSDAY TO
8 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with some gusts up to 35 kt
and very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 2 AM Thursday to 8 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The Friends of Perquimans County Library will host its annual Silver Tea at the library on Monday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The event is called a Silver Tea because in the library’s early days, women in the community would gather to collect silver coins as a fundraiser to support the library.
Today, Friends of Perquimans Library use the Silver Tea to provide information about both the library and itself to prospective new members. The event is also an opportunity for give current and former members to renew their membership.
Just as silver coins helped fund the library in the past, proceeds from Friends of the Perquimans County Library memberships have helped to pay for updated technology for the library as well as purchase new books, audiobooks, and other materials.
The Silver Tea, which is a free event, will feature tea, a variety of finger sandwiches, sweets, scones and fruit. Harpist Julie Phelps will provide the musical entertainment for the event.
The Silver Tea will also include a raffle of gift baskets that feature two $100 money trees, gift certificates, and paintings. Raffle tickets will be sold at the event.
The tea will also be the final opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for the framed photo of the Old Perquimans River S-Bridge by the late John Matthews.
Winning tickets for the raffle will be drawn by the tea’s honorary host, who has been designated as the Friends of the Library’s “new Special Friend of the County.” The person will be announced at the tea.
The public is invited. All proceeds from memberships, the gift basket raffle and the Framed S-Bridge photo will support the library’s programs.