...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 2 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
A former reporter for the Chowan Herald has returned to take over reporter duties for both the Chowan Herald and The Perquimans Weekly, according to Publisher David Prizer.
Vernon Fueston officially began his new duties with both publications on Monday, May 1.
Fueston has more than 15 years experience as a journalist. He has written for The Daily Advance, Our State Magazine, the Virginian Pilot, The Perquimans Weekly, the Williamston Enterprise, and The Daily Reflector. He has also been a long-time contributor to Eastern Living Magazine and is a former editor of the Bertie Ledger-Advance.
A graduate of Old Dominion University, Fueston also studied creative writing at Queens University in Charlotte.
He has been a resident of Edenton since 1979 when he moved to the county as CEO of Fueston Wood Products, a manufacturing company that operated here until 2005. He lives in Edenton with his wife, Barbara.