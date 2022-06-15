The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office now has more than half the money needed for phase one of a planned upgrade to the department’s shooting range thanks to fundraising efforts by New Hope resident Brenda Huddleston and two organizations she belongs to.
Huddleston, who mounted an unsuccessful campaign for the Perquimans County Board of Education in the May 17 election, took on the leadership role in raising the funds just over a year ago.
At the time she filed as a candidate for school board she mentioned the gun range project as a kind of first step into community leadership.
Huddleston has enlisted friends and especially two groups she belongs to — the Northeast Carolina Republican Women and the Durants Neck Ruritan Club — to help raise the funds for the project.
In the past year Huddleston has raised $4,800 for the gun range upgrade. A recent raffle raised an additional $8,510.
A raffle drawing was held May 31 at noon in front of the Perquimans County Courthouse.
Officers from the Northeast Carolina Republican Women and Durants Neck Ruritan Club attended the raffle drawing and explained that Huddleston had come to them and asked for their help in selling tickets for the raffle.
The Republican Women’s club sold about $1,300 worth of raffle tickets and the Ruritan Club sold about $560 worth.
The tickets were sold for $5 each.
“We did a lot of selling,” Huddleston said.
First prize in the drawing was $500, second was $350 and third was 150.
Winning first place was Larry Kirwin, second was Charlotte Jones and third was Brad Needham.
A certificate of appreciation was presented to Won Choi for allowing Huddleston to sell tickets outside the main entrance to his New Hope Country Store.
Perquimans County Sheriff Shelby White explained that the estimated cost for the first stage of the gun range upgrade project, which consists mainly of building a concrete pad at the site, is $23,000.
The gun range used by the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office is located behind the juvenile detention center off Wiggins Road in Winfall.