Piedmont Natural Gas finished repairing the ruptured gas line on Tuesday, according to Perquimans County Emergency Services.
Gas line was damaged Dec. 8 by a state Department of Transportation bridge construction crew during the erection of a new bridge on Wynne Fork Road.
Monday morning, crews successfully installed the newly built bypass line.
Work on Tuesday connected the new line to the existing natural gas transmission infrastructure and tested the system.
Monday’s inclement weather did not delay construction as expected, and PNG was able to complete the work a full 24 hours ahead of schedule, according to Julie M. Solesbee, Public Information Office for Perquimans County Emergency Services.
During the repair work, customers in northeastern North Carolina continued to receive reliable natural gas service to heat homes and fuel businesses.
Displaced families were able return to their homes Tuesday evening.
Solesbee said of the more than 20 households that had to evacuate after the gas line ruptured, six households were still evacuated as of Monday evening. PNG provided various lodging for those that have been impacted.
The new bypass line is fully operational and natural gas is no longer being released into the air.
During the past week, residents living near where work is underway to repair the natural gas line had to endure a “rotten egg” smell.
The odor, caused by the chemical Mercaptan, is injected into natural gas to produce its distinctive smell. The chemical, which makes a natural gas leak easier to detect, is nontoxic and poses no threat to residents, the agency said.
Environmental containment measures put in place in the work zone since the beginning of construction effectively protected Raccoon Creek’s water and wildlife, Solesbee said.
Monday’s work also included a comprehensive inspection of Raccoon Creek.
“We recognize the waterways in Perquimans County are a vital part of the community, and we continue to inspect and protect the creek,” Solesbee said.
Testing verified the sheen sometimes observed on the water is biological, naturally occurring algae normally found in this environment.
Solesbee said environmental professionals traveled in the vicinity of the rupture on Raccoon Creek and found no impacts to aquatic life.
The local Incident Command Center as well as the Piedmont Natural Gas Incident Command Center was deactivated Wednesday. Since Tuesday (Dec. 8), Unified Command structure included Hertford Fire Department, the Town of Hertford, Perquimans County Emergency Services, and Piedmont Natural Gas.
“This command structure has allowed the agencies to partner together to make the best decisions for public safety, the residents, and the community,” Solesbee said. “We have been in close contact with Piedmont Incident Command around the clock and they made great strides over the last couple of days.”