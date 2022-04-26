Raising a child may not always be all fun and games but you wouldn’t have known that from Saturday’s Smart Start Children’s Festival and Safe Kids Day.
Nearly 500 adults and children attended the 4½-hour event at the Perquimans County Recreation Center.
The Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start Partnership has sponsored the event for the past 14 years, bringing families and service providers together to promote a safe and smart start to child rearing. The CPSSP is one of 75 local Smart Start partnerships across North Carolina.
Besides a wealth of games and fun activities for kids, Saturday’s event also featured a wide variety of information about services and programs for both children and families.
Families who lined up in their vehicles in the rec center parking lot for the petting zoo were treated to swag bags filled with fruit, juices and snacks.
The petting zoo was a popular attraction at the Children’s Festival and Safe Kids Day. Children received instruction on how to approach, pet and handle an animal.
Spencer Stone of Hertford got to play with another popular attraction at Saturday’s event: building blocks. A hand and eye coordination task, building blocks are frequently used as educational tools for children. Stone busily built a tower with the blocks.
Nearby, the Chowan County Beekeepers had a table. Beekeeper Ron Cummings was on hand to educate children on soil types and raising pollinator plants. He gave youngsters small pots of soil to take home.
“We offer honey and soil to grow, it teaches the kids early lessons on planting,” Cummings said.
Sarah Williams, CPSSP program coordinator, outlined a number of services the partnership offers. Parents who need support improving parenting skills, addressing a specific child behavior, or simply want to ensure that they are doing their best as a parent can enroll in Triple P, she said. The partnership schedules both one-on-one and group sessions to help parents address child behaviors or other issues causing them stress or concern.
‘We’re celebrating the lives of young children, providing them with educational experiences, while at the same time because we are a rural community, we are trying to get parents information on what services are available,” Williams said. “Many services are available, but people don’t necessarily know about them or want to ask for help.”
Trillium Health Resources representative Crystal White was passing out Bubble Wands to the cars full of children waiting for their turn at the petting zoo.
“This is a wonderful event. A beautiful day. A nice crowd,” White said.
Trillium specializes in care management for individuals with serious substance use issues, mental illness and intellectual/developmental disabilities and was one of a multitude of services represented at Saturday’s event.
“Working with other agencies and organizations in the community to come together to tackle the big issues facing early child care and education is another way of supporting families,” Williams said. “Parents needing assistance with such questions as, ‘Who do I call?’ or ’Is there anywhere that offers…?’ can call the CPSSP to find the connection needed to address their concern.”
This year’s Week of the Young Child Children’s Festival and Safe Kids Day was funded by community businesses and individuals and was free to community residents. Community volunteers also staffed the event.
For more information on the Chowan-Perquimans Smart Start, contact Williams at (252) 482-3035.
Chowan Herald Staff Writer Tyler Newman contributed to this report.