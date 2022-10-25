...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 to 1/2 NM.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River, and Pamlico,
Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
The "ghost" of bridge tender James S. Vick, speaking to Ghost Walk attendees in front of the restored bridge tender's house, was one of four ghosts of prominent Masons to talk about their lives and Perquimans' historic past during Perquimans County Masonic Lodge 106's first-ever Ghost Walk Saturday.
About 180 people got a glimpse into Perquimans County's past this past weekend during Perquimans Masonic Lodge 106's first-ever Ghost Walk.
The town's streets came to life Saturday night as curious residents visited four different venues where they got to hear tales about four prominent Masons from their "ghosts" — locals portraying them. Perquimans Masonic Lodge 106 members hosted the event and also led ghost-spotters around town.
An actor portraying local attorney James McNider spun a tale or two about crimes and villains in Perquimans in the early 20th century. One of his stories was about the murder trial for Jim Wilcox, the boyfriend accused of killing Nell Cropsey in 1901.
Although both Wilcox and Cropsey were from Elizabeth City, Wilcox's murder trail was held in Perquimans County where he was defended by McNider. Wilcox would be found guilty and sentenced to death but the N.C. Supreme Court later overturned that verdict declaring his first trial a mistrial.
Wilcox would also be found guilty of second-degree murder in Cropsey's death at a second trial and sentenced to 30 years in prison. In 1920, he was pardoned by the governor. He continued to claim his innocence until his death by suicide in 1932.
Dr. John Harris didn’t fare too well in Hertford, either. The young dentist had made his way from Ohio to Hertford on a four-day train trip. Unfortunately, he died in 1849 at Hertford’s Eagle Hotel, which was then located across from the Perquimans County Courthouse.
Automotive entrepreneur Cecil Winslow told Ghost Walkers about how he became, along with his son, Cecil Edward, the top seller of Ford trucks in the region. Eventually, the pair relocated to Winfall.
Bridge tender James S. Vick, speaking to Ghost Walkers in front of the restored bridge tender's house, talked about his breakfast routine included opening Hertford's famous S-Bridge to provide passage to tugboats and other vessels plying the waters of the Perquimans River.
Vick’s was a love story, bridging the old S-Bridge with the new span that was recently constructed. He spoke with fondness for the "old girl" and expressed a bitter taste for the new. He was, after all, a ghost.
Mason John Long said the group considers its first Ghost Walk a success. Between 150 and 180 people attended, a total the group wasn't expecting, he said.
“We had a wonderful night. We are tickled,” Long said.
“It was our first ever Perquimans Masonic Lodge ghost walk and all the information we talked about was fact and Perquimans history," he continued. "We look forward to doing this again next year. We hope everyone enjoyed it.”
The Lodge plans to split proceeds from the Ghost Walk event between three charitable causes: the Area Agency on Aging's Meals on Wheels program, the American Legion and the Benjamin House in Elizabeth City.