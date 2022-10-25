Masonic Ghost Walk

The "ghost" of bridge tender James S. Vick, speaking to Ghost Walk attendees in front of the restored bridge tender's house, was one of four ghosts of prominent Masons to talk about their lives and Perquimans' historic past during Perquimans County Masonic Lodge 106's first-ever Ghost Walk Saturday.

 John Foley/The Perquimans Weekly

About 180 people got a glimpse into Perquimans County's past this past weekend during Perquimans Masonic Lodge 106's first-ever Ghost Walk.

The town's streets came to life Saturday night as curious residents visited four different venues where they got to hear tales about four prominent Masons from their "ghosts" — locals portraying them. Perquimans Masonic Lodge 106 members hosted the event and also led ghost-spotters around town.