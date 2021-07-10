It was Charles Woodard's 75th birthday but there were 150 different recipients of gifts at Woodard's Pharmacy Friday, July 2.
Perquimans native Andrea Moore donated lunches from the Woodard's Pharmacy lunch counter to the first 150 customers who came in and requested them.
Patrons were able to choose either a ham and cheese sandwich or turkey and cheese sandwich and also received a bag of chips and cold drink.
Moore said he has known Woodard since childhood and has always appreciated his friendship and community-minded outlook.
"It's a wonderful community and I just wanted to honor Mr. Woodard on his birthday," Moore said, describing why he decided to give away 150 sandwich meals from Woodard's lunch counter.
The lunch donations started at 9 a.m. Shortly after noon Moore was standing near the front door of the store, greeting customers as they arrived or as they left with a bag lunch in hand.
About 90 lunches had already been served at that point.
"People have been coming in all day," Moore said.
Moore said he is glad to give back to the community that helped him get a good start in life. He also is happy to see Woodard and the pharmacy still a centerpiece of Hertford's downtown.
"For me to partner with him to give back is extraordinary," Moore said.
Staff at the store also surprised Woodard with a cake topped with a flaming "75."
Woodard noted that as of January 2022 he will have owned the pharmacy 52 years. It was already 60 years old when he got it, having been founded in 1910.
"I'm glad to be here and be part of the community," Woodard said.
There have been a lot of changes but the store has remained an important part of the community, he said.
Woodard said he hopes to see more young people from Perquimans County choose to remain in the community and build their careers and lives here.
He said he is glad to see Moore returning to the community for events such as the July 2 meal giveaway and glad that Moore continues to give back to the community.
"I appreciate him remembering where his roots come from," Woodard said.
Valerie Price, one of the customers who benefited from Moore's generosity. was all smiles as she walked out of the store with her bag lunch.
"I think it's a very nice thing to do to give back to the community," Price said.
Price said she doesn't really know Moore but knew his mother and other members of the family.
Moore, who is retired from the military and now lives in Charleston, S.C., said he gets back to Perquimans about once a month to visit family and friends.
He also sometimes makes it back for various charitable events in the community.