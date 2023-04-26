A third candidate has announced plans to seek the open First Ward seat on Town Council in this fall’s Edenton election.
Travis Maurice Gilliard, head pharmacist at the Edenton CVS for the past 34 years, said he plans to seek the seat being vacated by current Councilman Hackney High. High has already announced he will not seek re-election to council but will run for Edenton mayor instead.
Gilliard joins Stephanie Bergeron and Robert “Bob” Turner, both of whom announced their plans to seek the First Ward seat last week.
Gilliard, an Edenton resident since 1990, said in a press release that he’s originally from Charleston, South Carolina. A graduate of Seventy-First Senior High School in 1980, he attended Fayetteville Technical Community College in 1982 and then the Medical University of South Carolina’s College of Pharmacy in 1988.
“I moved to Edenton in 1990 after being accustomed to larger cities such as Fayetteville and Charleston,” he said in the release. “I honestly gave Edenton four years, but the town and its people grew on me, and I have been here ever since.”
Gilliard said in a press release that he “has been visible and engaging wherever” he can be in the Edenton community. He is active with the Edenton-Chowan Recreation Department, John A. Holmes Band Parents, the Boys & Girls Club, and College of The Albemarle, where is a member of the Board of Trustees.
“I like to help when I see it’s needed,” Gilliard said. “Because truly, the youth are the future and will be our future leaders. I see and feel a need for Edenton to grow, while holding on to the title of ‘one of the prettiest towns in the South.’”
Gilliard said he wants to help facilitate “growth and improvement in Edenton in any way that is positive.”
“I will represent the community as a whole, not just the ward I would represent if I was elected,” he said.
Gilliard is married to Chowan County Register of Deeds Lynn Gilliard and the couple have three children: Tyla, Quincy and Samantha. They have three grandchildren and a fourth on the way, Gilliard said.
The filing period for the Nov. 7 town election doesn’t officially open until noon on July 7, according to the Chowan County Board of Elections website.