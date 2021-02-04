Saturday’s Community Food Distribution at Missing Mill Park provided 150 boxes to Perquimans County and 100 boxes to Hertford County.
Local civic activist Connie Brothers explained more about the event, “to which the glory goes to God.”
Brothers said she was in contact with a nonprofit organization who sent her 250 prepackaged boxes filled with onions, potatoes, bags of oranges, cheese, packs of hotdogs, milk, yogurt and fully cooked rotisserie chicken.
People came from all over to pick up a food box.
“My greatest inspiration to minister to those who are going through what I call season of trials comes from my mother, Vanora Brothers, and also my pastor, Todd French,” Brothers said. “Every since I can remember, she has always lent a helping hand throughout the communities. So I stand on her shoulders, along with the late Dr. M.B. Taylor and the late Mary McLeod Bethune. It’s a blessing to give back and I count it all joy. And Pastor French inspires me to keep going forward.”
Brothers stressed this is one of many programs she has planned ahead for the community.
“We’ll do it again – first of many things we can do to make our hometown a better place,” she said.