WINFALL – About a year after a fire destroyed a house of God, Spirit and Truth United Methodist Church’s congregation returned home to worship for the first time on Sunday.
In March 2020, a fire that damaged the interior of the church was set deliberately, the Perquimans County fire marshal said.
Pastor Arthur Manigault said the church was vandalized, equipment was stolen, and then the church suffered $300,000 worth of damage because it was set on fire. The perpetrators were never caught.
“Things happen for a reason and the way we look it, the person who did this is a person who is crying out for help,” he said. “We just hope to one day to run into them to try and provide the help that they need.”
Since the fire, this faithful congregation of about 40 souls has been worshiping on Sundays at the Hertford Community Center.
Sunday, the church was reborn with new furniture, carpet, new stage and sound system – wow! Also, there is a children’s room and two more offices. Church’s arched wooden ceiling in the sanctuary and stained glass windows remain the same, but offer the classic touch. Comfortable chairs instead of pews too greet parishioners.
“Everything is refurbished and brand new,” Manigault said. “What the devil meant for evil, God meant for good because we ended up now in a ten times better situation. We’re now back in our own home – thank God for that.”
Sunday’s worship service included an opening prayer by the Reverend Gil Wise, district superintendent, as well as a praise dance by Hannah’s Haven.
Wise preached that if a person’s faith is solid, that soul will stand the test of time.
“If ever there was time that we as Christians, we as disciples, we as believers of Jesus Christ – if there was ever a time we needed unfaltering faith, truly it is now,” Wise said from the pulpit. “Every time we turn on the television, it seems like every day there is breaking news; some tragedy has happened. All around us, even in our neighborhoods, we are not exempt from tragedy, so we need unfaltering faith.”
Back of the church bullet was this Scripture from John 4:24 – “God is a spirit: and they that worship him must worship him in spirit and truth.”
Everything happens for a reason.
“I think this was part of God’s plan. I know it was. Absolutely!” Manigault said. “Got to say that I am happy. Absolutely! We plan to use this building for the glory of God.”