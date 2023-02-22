Anyone needing golf lessons at the Sound Golf Links at Albemarle Plantation need look no further than the course’s youthful new addition, PGA Teaching Professional Mary Elizabeth Wallace.
Wallace, a Camden County native, developed a passion for golf when she was around 12 years old. She noted that her father was an avid golfer at the time and she took lessons at The Pines of Elizabeth City under the tutelage of the late Jim Gilbert.
Wallace said she had tried her hand at other sports but nothing else interested her.
“I tried soccer and cheer and dance and other ‘female sports,’ but nothing really stuck,” Wallace said. “So we went out to my grandpa’s yard to hit golf balls one day and I hit one the first time. My dad said there was ‘something there’ and asked if I wanted to wear pink and skirts all the time. I said, ‘absolutely.’”
That first swing snowballed into a long-term love for Wallace.
“I loved playing so much, I decided to get my first job at The Pines as a part-time intern helping David Mascitti, PGA (head pro) with summer camps,” Wallace said.
She’s now worked in the golf industry for nine years, learning under some of the best junior instructors in the game, including Michelle Holmes, an LPGA teaching professional and top 50 U.S kids instructor, during high school and PGA tour instructors Butch Liebler and David Orr.
Wallace graduated from Campbell University in December 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and PGA certification. She was the only woman in her PGA class that also included 52 men.
“It always drove me to try harder,” Wallace said of being the lone female in her class. “I always stood out. We would have a weekend tournament and my goal was to always beat four or five of the guys.”
With the exception of the 7th grade, Wallace was also the only girl on her middle and high school golf teams.
“I’m used to it, it’s a male-dominated sport,” she said.
After graduating from college, Wallace worked at Magnolia Greens Golf Plantation in Leland, which is just outside Wilmington, as an assistant instructor to Top 50 Master Operation 36 Coach Matthew Gordon, who ran Gordon Golf Academy, for four years.
“During my time at Gordon Golf Academy, I created a successful ladies’ clinic program called Mondays With Mary,” Wallace said. “I grew their ladies’ social golf league by 72 ladies in one year. That success is what I hope to bring to Albemarle Plantation.”
Wallace said she also hopes to bring an Operation 36 Academy program to Albemarle Plantation for men, women and juniors. Operation 36 is a weekly curriculum-based program focused on bringing beginners to the facility and getting them comfortable on the golf course.
Wallace said her new job at Albemarle Plantation represents an independence for her of sorts. For the first time in her career, she’ll have free reign over golf lessons and camps.
“It’s the first time I’m on my own,” Wallace said. “So I’ve been putting my name on everything. It’s nice to be my own boss.”
Wallace, now 24, can be seen on the shores of the Albemarle Sound teaching young and old how to play a great game. When she’s not on the green, she can be found at home with her husband in Shiloh. She is also an active member of Shiloh Baptist Church.
“One of the best life decisions I’ve made is moving back home,” Wallace said. “It’s nice to go back to the community I grew up in.”