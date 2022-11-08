A local church will be celebrating veterans and their service with a special worship service on Sunday.
Good Works Community Church will host a "Pay Honor Unto Whom Honor is Due" service at 10:45 a.m.
“Along with music and special presentations, the gathering will be a time of reflection as we pay our respects to those who loved their country with tremendous patriotism and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good,” said Apostle Edna H. Lawrence, the church's pastor.
Dr. Milton A. Hathaway, lead consultant of Pastor Church Solutions in New Kent, Virginia, will be the speaker.
According to Lawrence, Hathaway’s life story intertwines education and stewardship.
“He has a doctor of divinity degree from Newburgh Theological Seminary and a rich history of serving God’s country and God’s people," she said. "He is a retired senior master sergeant (in the U.S. Air Force) and recently retired as pastor of New Covenant Community Church."
Lawrence invited veterans and the public to attend the service. Good Works Community Church is located at 113 Deep Creek Road, Hertford.
For more information, call the church office at (252) 404-9088 or the church's Veterans Ministry leader, Deacon Calvin L. Lawrence Sr. at (757) 404-8534.
John Foley can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com
