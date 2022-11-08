...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
very rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Good Works Community Church will host a Veterans Day service at 113 Deep Creek Road, Hertford, Sunday, Nov. 13, at 10:45 a.m. Dr. Milton A. Hathaway, pastor of Church Solutions, CEO/senior consultant of the Greater Richmond Region, Virginia, and a retired master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, will be the speaker.
Let’s Give Thanks
Good Works Community Church is organizing a “Let’s Give Thanks” campaign to feed more than 100 families in need of a Thanksgiving meal this year, and is asking local residents, businesses and churches to help out. The cost of feeding one family will cost a minimum of $30, the church says. To donate, send a check payable to Good Works Community Church Food Drive, P.O. Box 744, Edenton, NC 27932 or drop it off at 113 Deep Creek Road, Hertford. Donations may also be made online at www.gwcc works.com. or via CashApp to $EdnaLawrence, the church’s pastor. The deadline is Friday, Nov. 18. Church members will fill Thanksgiving meal boxes with food purchased with the donations and then hold a first come, first served Thanksgiving Food Box Giveaway at the church on Saturday, Nov. 19, from noon to 3 p.m. Contact: 252-404-9088.
All Wrapped Up
The EDGE Class at Berea Baptist Church in Elizabeth City will host its annual craft and vendor show Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Owl Feed Ya! and Mr. Joe’s Fun Foods will be the food vendors.
Christ Episcopal
Christ Episcopal Church will observe the Feast of St. Andrew during its 10:30 a.m. worship service on Nov. 20 by hosting a Kirkin O’ The Tartan service. The church is inviting parishioners and community members of Scottish descent to attend the service that will feature a blessing of the tartans. Families can order a banner with their clan’s tartan, and family representatives will be invited to carry it during the procession. Kilts, skirts, sashes and other traditional Scottish attire is encouraged.