Goodwin Appointed to NC House committees

North Carolina Representative Ed Goodwin (R-Chowan) will chair two state House committees during the 2021-22 legislative session. The appointments were announced Monday, January 25.
Goodwin was named chair of the Appropriations, Agriculture and Natural and Economic Resources Committee and the Homeland Security, Military, and Veterans Affairs Committee.
He also will serve on the Agriculture, Appropriations, Environment, Marine Resources and Aqua Culture, State Personnel and Transportation committees.
"I am sincerely grateful for the opportunity to work on behalf of the good folks in my district and the people of North Carolina in the NC House of Representatives," Goodwin said.
2021-2022 biennium of the North Carolina House were announced Monday as the General Assembly returned to work this past week.