Google to buy Apex power

Jimmy Merrick of Apex Clean Energy presents a PowerPoint program on the company’s proposed 45-turbine wind facility during a breakfast meeting to explain the project to local business and civic leaders at Edenton United Methodist Church, Tuesday.

 Vernon Fueston/Chowan Herald

EDENTON — Google, the multinational tech giant, will purchase 100% of the power generated by the Timbermill Windfarm in Chowan County once the project becomes operational, Apex Clean Energy announced Tuesday.

The Timbermill project will consist of 45 wind turbines on 10,000 acres, Apex said. Construction has already begun on the facility, which is expected to go online in late 2024. Once the project is operational, Apex will become Chowan County’s largest taxpayer.

  