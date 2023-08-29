...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...A portion of northeast North Carolina, including the
following areas, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates,
Hertford, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Western
Currituck.
* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain is expected due to the combination of a cold front
and Idalia. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Jimmy Merrick of Apex Clean Energy presents a PowerPoint program on the company’s proposed 45-turbine wind facility during a breakfast meeting to explain the project to local business and civic leaders at Edenton United Methodist Church, Tuesday.
EDENTON — Google, the multinational tech giant, will purchase 100% of the power generated by the Timbermill Windfarm in Chowan County once the project becomes operational, Apex Clean Energy announced Tuesday.
The Timbermill project will consist of 45 wind turbines on 10,000 acres, Apex said. Construction has already begun on the facility, which is expected to go online in late 2024. Once the project is operational, Apex will become Chowan County’s largest taxpayer.