A group of men join together in prayer at the Franklin Graham “God Loves You Tidewater” Tour event at American Legion Post 40 in Edenton, Sunday.

 Photo courtesy Billy Graham Evangelistic Association

EDENTON — The scene was part-revival and part rock concert on Edenton’s American Legion Fairgrounds Sunday. A crowd organizers said reached 7,600 spread out on blankets and lawn chairs to hear Franklin Graham, one of America’s premier evangelists.

Most of the people at the revival were from Chowan and surrounding counties, but the signs on church buses in the parking lot indicated many traveled from across eastern North Carolina.