If you just can’t seem to keep that “Help Wanted” sign out of your window, help could soon be on the way.
Thanks to a state economic stimulus grant, Perquimans County Schools juniors can be placed in a job requiring up to 20 hours of work — at no cost to the employer.
The jobs can be something as simple as cleaning out a back room, painting an employee bathroom or cleaning a yard.
Jill Cohen, director of Career and Technical Education at Perquimans County High School, is looking to place 60 students in the program. All of the students will be available to work after July 14.
“I am looking for businesses who need help or personal help cleaning their yard, painting something, cutting grass," she said. "I want them (the students) to learn basic employment skills: how to show up on time; communicate with people; stay off their cell phones."
Cohen said she's "open to everything."
“This is a wonderful way for the students and the community to learn and benefit from one another," she said.
The student stipend program happened only because Cohen read the fine print when applying for the Economic Stimulus Grant.
“When I was applying for the grant one of the suggested opportunities was to purchase a computer program from California or Utah and have the students sit in front of it for 20 hours each to learn a new program,” Cohen said.
While that may have been helpful, it did nothing to provide an economic stimulus for Perquimans or the people who live here. And it only enriched a computer company in California or Utah.
“So I called the state and explained I wanted to develop a program where kids learn employment skills, show up on time, dress properly, don’t use their cell phones — those kind of skills," Cohen explained. "I built a $200 stipend into the program so each student could work 20 hours and receive $10 an hour once the contract is fulfilled."
At first the state wouldn't approve Cohen's plan. But then she read the fine print requiring the stimulus grant to be spent in the local community.
Cohen went back to the state and presented her case, citing what was stated in the grant's fine print. Apparently, state officials weren't aware of that stipulation until Cohen brought it to their attention.
“Now, school districts are asking how we did it," Cohen said. "I tell them where to go to find the fine print."
The stimulus grant also offers 11th-graders the opportunity to work on employment skills that are essential in today’s job market, according to Cohen.
“This is a weakness we work on constantly," she said. "They need mentors, experienced people to help them along, teaching them.”
Students who enroll in the program will work four hours a day, either in the morning or afternoon. Students with transportation should be able to get to their place of employment. Other students who don't drive will need employment opportunities near downtown Hertford.
According to Cohen, the $200 each high school junior earns can go a long way.
“A $200 stipend goes for clothes, food, entertainment. It’s a lot of money to a junior in high school, and to the family whose high school student can now buy his own clothes," she said.
For more information about the program, contact Cohen at 426-5741, ext. 233, or email her at jcohen@pqschools.org/.