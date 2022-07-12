Thanks to a new capital campaign, the Lady Pirates of Perquimans County High School hope to have a new home dugout and play in front of a new backstop when the 2023 softball season opens next spring.
The Perquimans County Schools Foundation announced a $50,000 donation by Jim and Stephanie Gregory to the campaign on Tuesday. The foundation is hoping to raise at least another $50,000 to match the Gregorys’ donation.
“We are thankful for the generous donation from Mr. and Mrs. Gregory and hopeful about the challenge now presented to our community,” Perquimans County Schools Foundation Executive Director Brenda Lassiter said.
She said the foundation is hopeful others will now step forward and contribute to the campaign.
“The reality is we need the community, former graduates, and alumni softball players to invest in our students and schools,” she said.
The Gregorys’ donation to the softball field project is being made in memory of Jim Gregory’s parents, Johnie W. and Ann M. Gregory, and also honors three members of the 2020 Lady Pirates team — Abby Todd, Alli Copeland and Kayle Knapp — who lost their senior season to the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation said in a press release.
“The three seniors led their team to a 3-1 record when schools across the nation were shut down and their season was abruptly halted,” the release states.
A permanent sign documenting the Gregorys’ contribution to Perquimans County school athletics will be erected once improvements to the softball field are completed, the release said.
Those improvements will include a new dugout and backstop with a block bottom which the foundation says “will make it studier and more aesthetically pleasing.” New netting on the backstop will also “allow for better field visibility for fans.”
The new home dugout will give the Lady Pirates more room to house each player’s personal equipment. The upgrades will also include a new building housing both a new press box and concessions stand.
“Facilities reflect the quality of the athletic program in the district,” Jim Gregory said in the press release. “Athletics go underserved due to the constant cuts of funding in public education.”
Lassiter echoed Gregory on the importance of athletic facilities, noting they “often mirror the program and pride of athletes.” She also noted that athletics is an important part of Perquimans High School, as more than a third of students participate in at least one sport.
“There is really no program, above academics, that has that kind of participation,” she said.
Gregory said he hopes the donation he and his wife are making will “focus time and energy to ensure necessary improvements” to the softball field. They also “hope others will contribute financially to ensure more improvements.”
The campaign to fund improvements to the Lady Pirates’ softball field comes just months following completion of upgrades to Perquimans County High School’s baseball facility, Jim “Catfish” Hunter Field. That $250,000 project featured a new 470-seat grandstand and new press box facility.
“The foundation board is excited to be a part of these improvements for our schools and students,” Lassiter said. “The challenge will be the same as with the recent baseball challenge.”
Anyone desiring to donate to the softball field project is asked to send checks to the Perquimans County Schools Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 337, Hertford, NC. 27944.
“It would be amazing if we could raise a matching $50,000 for the softball project to show the same type of support to our young ladies,” Lassiter said.
The Gregorys also contributed $10,000 to the PCHS baseball project in memory of Gregory’s parents and in honor of the PCHS Pirates baseball seniors — Tyler Futrell, Spencer Loftis, Matthew Gregory, Braden Jordan and Chase Ward — who had led the team to a 5-0 record when the pandemic hit.
Work on the softball field improvements started last week after school district officials gave the green light to remove two tall pine trees. According to the foundation, the trees towered over the bleachers and field, “causing constant debris on the field.”
The trees, which were removed by a team of volunteers that included Coach Ricky Stallings, Gilbert Baccus and Brock Nixon, also posed a “definite safety concern” during games in early spring when high winds are possible, the foundation said.
In a related matter, the foundation also provided an update on the high school’s new track and soccer fields construction project.
According to the foundation, Turner said the district is currently awaiting approval to begin the construction project at the Nixon Complex across from the high school. The school district sought approval for the project in July 2021 through a federal grant fund administered by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.
DPI gave the district approval a month later to move forward with planning and implementing the project. The district then began searching for architectural designers to provide plans and drawings for the new facility last October.
After advertising and receiving bids, the Perquimans Board of Education selected CHA Consultant, Inc., as the design firm for the project on Jan. 24. The board finalized an agreement with CHA in March and work began on developing plans for construction. The board is now seeking approval of the design of the track, soccer field and support facilities.
Plans call for the track to be available to students in 2024.