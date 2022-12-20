EDENTON — Two groups with connections to the Confederacy have sued the town of Edenton to halt its efforts to relocate the town’s Confederate monument from its current site.
The N.C. Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, the N.C. Sons of Confederate Veterans and the Colonial William F. Martin Camp 1521 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans filed the lawsuit in Chowan Superior Court earlier this month, documents show. Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden was served a civil summons connected to the suit on Dec. 6.
Plaintiffs include Beth Zeiss, president of the NC UDC, and Scott Perry, adjutant of the Col. William F. Martin Camp 1521 of the SCV. Neither could be reached for comment.
According to the complaint, the UDC and SCV are seeking a court injunction to prevent any movement of Edenton’s Confederate monument located at the foot of South Broad Street in Edenton.
The suit claims Edenton is invoking “one or more ordinances” to justify the immediate relocation and removal of the Confederate monument. Those ordinances “require that there be an imminent threat to public health and safety,” but the plaintiffs content there has been no vandalism to the monument or violence because of it.
The UDC and SCV say neither group is founded on hatred, are nonpartisan and oppose use of the Confederate battle flag for political agendas. They said they only seek to defend Confederate soldiers who died during the Civil War and to see that “the true history of the South is presented to future generations.”
Both organizations also said they have members who live in Edenton and Chowan County.
A now-dissolved chapter of the NC UDC, the Edenton Bell Battery Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, was responsible for erecting the monument on the green at the historic Chowan Courthouse.
In the early 1960s, the monument was moved to town property at the foot of Broad Street, following a request by the Edenton Women’s Club.
The Bell Battery Chapter was dissolved in 1937 due to waning interest. True ownership of the monument has been hard to establish since then.
Representing the plaintiffs is H. Edward Phillips III, a Franklin, Tenn.-based attorney who has represented the UDC in other lawsuits filed in North Carolina to stop the relocation of Confederate monuments.
“My clients are trying to enforce North Carolina law,” Phillips said in a phone interview last week, a reference to NCGS 100-2.1, a 2015 statute that states that “objects of remembrance on public property” can only be moved if the new site is of equal prominence to the former site.
Phillips said his clients want Edenton’s Confederate monument to stay where it is. He said his clients are seeking to preserve the memory of Confederate veterans, “not a cause or a belief in a way of life.”
“They are not trying to relitigate the Civil War,” he said. “The results (of the war) are the results. They are Americans and pledge an allegiance to the (U.S.) flag at their meetings.”
Phillips said he understands the position of those opposed to the monument, but believes removing Confederate statues isn’t the best way to achieve their goals. He said he would like to see more statues erected in memory of others who have contributed to American history, such as enslaved people or civil rights leaders.
“We can’t tell the story of the Civil War without everything in view,” Phillips said. “It could be better to bring more memorialization into the public forum rather than to scale it back. I would rather see a monument for a local civil rights leader than to take statues down.”
When asked if his clients would be satisfied if Edenton’s monument was moved to a similar place of prominence or to a “Civil War park,” Phillips said he did not have an answer to that yet. He reiterated that his clients want the monument to remain where it is.
Asked if the town has the right to move something from its property it no longer wishes to have, Phillips pointed to a recent case in Philadelphia over a Christopher Columbus statue. He said a judge ruled that when a statue is accepted by a municipality as a gift, that government has a “fiduciary duty” to keep and preserve it.
Phillips said that while Edenton expressed intent to move the Confederate statue back in February, his clients waited until now to “pull the trigger” and file suit because of a recent development.
“Once (town council) formed a subcommittee last month to make final recommendations (for moving the monument), we realized it was serious rather than them just talking about it at every meeting,” Phillips said. “So now we pull the trigger and deal with it head on.”
The UDC and SVC’s lawsuit has paused Edenton’s efforts to move the monument for now.
At Edenton Town Council’s regular meeting on Dec. 13, Administrative Committee Chair Hackney High said that open session discussions about the monument will be paused given the two groups’ lawsuit. He said Town Council will meet in closed session in January to discuss the town’s next steps with town attorney Hood Ellis.
Ellis has requested a 30-day extension to respond to the UDC and SVC’s complaint. With the extension, the town’s response is due no later than Feb. 7, 2023. Phillips said he respects Ellis’ decision to seek the extension because the monument lawsuit is “a tough case.”
High said later that the lawsuit could be “an opportunity, rather than an obstacle.”
“This litigation brings direction and brings clarity and that is something we have not had in this situation,” High said. “We will have examples of things that we can or cannot do legally. I’m going to look at it like that — as an opportunity to get clarity on an issue that we’ve been confused about.
“We will certainly take action as we can,” High continued. “The Administrative Committee will continue to consider options, but cannot act on those at this time.”
The lawsuit comes on the heels of a decision by Chowan County to decline the town’s offer to take over ownership of the monument from the town.
Decisions about removing Confederate monuments have been in limbo while the N.C. Supreme Court decides a lawsuit filed by a local UDC chapter against the city of Winston-Salem over a removed monument.
The Associated Press reported Friday that the state’s top court partially affirmed a 2020 appeals court ruling that had dismissed the UDC’s attempt to force Winston-Salem to return a statue of a Confederate soldier to the grounds of the former Forsyth County Courthouse in the city’s downtown.
The justices said the UDC lacked standing to challenge Winston-Salem’s removal of the Confederate monument on private property because it did not have an ownership stake in the monument.
The state’s top court also said the UDC chapter lacked standing to challenge “the city’s discernment that the statue had become a public nuisance,” the AP reported. “It also said the members’ identities as descendants of Confederate veterans do not ‘transform an abstract ideological interest in preserving the Confederate legacy’ into a valid personal injury claim.”