CURRITCK — The legislative seat in North Carolina’s newly drawn First Senate District has its first announced candidate.
State Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, announced Friday that he plans to give up his seat in the state House after two terms and instead seek the newly drawn Senate seat in the March 8 primary election.
Hanig said that if elected he will continue to be a champion for Elizabeth City State University.
Hanig supported the Republican-led $25.7 billion state budget proposed by the House that includes almost $30 million for ECSU. Millions more are slated in the next several years for a variety of projects.
The General Assembly and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper are still negotiating the state budget.
Hanig said ECSU has a very bright future and he will continue to advocate for the school if elected to the Senate.
“We understand the importance of ECSU on the economy and what it brings to Pasquotank County,” Hanig said. “I have a great relationship with Chancellor Karrie Dixon. I understand ECSU’s needs and where they are going.”
Hanig said the entire legislative delegation, Republicans and Democrats, in northeastern North Carolina understands that ECSU is an important part of the region.
“We look at things as a regional effort,” Hanig said. “What affects ECSU and Elizabeth City affects the surrounding counties as well. We are all interlocked and it is important that we all stay together.’’
State lawmakers gave final approval Thursday to maps redrawing the state’s House, Senate and congressional districts. Because the maps aren’t subject to a gubernatorial veto, passage by the Legislature means they’ve become law.
Under the new map Republican lawmakers drew for the state’s Senate districts, the new First District contains most of the same counties the former district did with several exceptions.
Pasquotank, Perquimans, Camden, Currituck, Dare, Hertford, Gates and Tyrrell counties continue to be part of the 1st District. Chowan, Hyde and Washington counties, however, have been removed and placed in the new Second Senate District. In their place, Northampton and Bertie counties have been added to the newly drawn First District.
“I am looking forward to getting out there and talking to folks,” Hanig said.
Current Third District state Sen. Ernestine Bazemore, D-Bertie, has been redrawn into the First Senate District. Bazemore could not be reached for comment Friday.
Hanig said some of the counties in the new Senate district face the same problems that Hyde and Pamlico counties in his current House district face.
“Some of those counties are less fortunate than Currituck and Dare and I understand those issues,” Hanig said. “I am very much aware of the struggles that they go through.”
Based on the 2020 presidential election results, the new First District tilts heavily toward Republicans. Former President Donald Trump defeated President Joe Biden by around 10,000 votes in the 10 counties making up the district, garnering almost 55% of the total vote in the presidential race.
Hanig said he believes the new district may shift even more toward Republicans after the party wrestled the governorship and the attorney general’s post away from Democrats in Virginia this week. Republicans also took control of the Virginia House of Delegates.
“It (District One) is favoring a little bit to the right,” Hanig said. “I believe what happened in Virginia is an indication of where we are going. People are tired of what is going on and people want it taken care of.”
The exclusion of Chowan County from the new First District is significant because by removing Chowan, it means state Sen. Bob Steinburg, who lives in Chowan and currently represents the current First District, will have to run in the newly drawn Second District if he seeks re-election in the March primary. Steinburg said in an interview Thursday that he plans to do so.
Hanig’s decision to seek the Senate seat in the newly drawn First District also means he won’t have to run against fellow Republican Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, in the newly drawn First House District.
The new First House District includes many of the same counties as the current First House District represented by Goodwin except it removes Camden and Bertie and adds Currituck and a portion of Dare. Other counties in the new First House District include Chowan, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington.