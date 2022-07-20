State Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, said Monday that he is interested in filling the impending vacant seat in the 1st Senate District when state Sen. Bob Steinburg resigns later this month.

Steinburg, who lost his bid for re-election in May, told The Daily Advance Thursday he is stepping down at the end of July to pursue work as a lobbyist. Steinburg said he’s resigning now to comply with a state law requiring a six-month “cooling-off” period before a former legislator can become a lobbyist.