EDENTON — The bad news is Harbor Towns, Inc. officials weren’t able to purchase the Anticipation V dinner-excursion boat from its Maryland-based owner.
The good news is they were able to purchase a different dinner-excursion vessel that’s even more luxurious than the Anticipation V.
Nick Didow, who heads the Harbor Towns nonprofit, announced Wednesday the group was able to purchase the Eagle 1, a vessel he said will offer an “even more welcoming, spacious and enjoyable” experience on the water.
The Eagle 1 has a maximum draft of six feet and will have a significantly larger guest capacity for both dinner and excursion cruises. It can accommodate up to 140 guests.
“Today has been a very good day indeed for the Albemarle Sound region in general and for the town of Edenton in particular,” Didow told the Chowan Herald in announcing the boat’s purchase.
Eagle 1 will spend the next few months in a New Jersey shipyard undergoing upgrades and renovations, Didow says.
By late April or early May, Eagle 1 is expected to be in service cruising the Albemarle Sound. The vessel’s home port will be Edenton; the Eagle 1 and the fast ferry boats that are part of the Harbor Towns Project will be docked near the Penelope Barker House Welcome Center along the town’s waterfront. A Harbor Towns official previously said Edenton was chosen to be the vessels’ port because it has the best dockage of the Albemarle Sound towns taking part in the project.
Didow said the Eagle 1 will be available for rent for private events, including weddings and wedding receptions, corporate outings and events, family reunions, church outings and homecomings, and special themed open excursions and events.
“Eagle 1 and the two 30-passenger fast ferry boats will be added attractions for many of the festivals and events in Edenton, Hertford, Elizabeth City, Plymouth and Columbia starting in the summer of 2023,” Didow said.
Previous reports have included Manteo in the list of harbor towns where the ferries will visit. It was not included, however, in the most recent announcement about the start of the dinner-excursion boat service.
Local officials have described the dinner-excursion vessel as the first phase of the Harbor Towns Project. The second phase will feature the launching of two fast-ferry boats that will also link the harbor towns and travel scheduled routes between them.
The fast ferries are currently in construction and are expected to be delivered sometime over the next year or two. Both ferries will accommodate bikes and wheelchairs and should reach speeds up to 28 knots.
Nick Williams, of Bryson City-based Smoky Mountain Jet Boats, the company contracted to build the ferries, said Rob Schofield, a Florida-based architect with experience in naval and aerospace engineering, was working on the boats’ design over the summer. The designs were then submitted to the U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Center for its review.
Williams said Smoky Mountain Jet Boats is looking at a foil-assisted catamaran design for the Albemarle Sound ferries.
“We needed a boat that could handle the challenging conditions of the Albemarle Sound,” he said.
The N.C. General Assembly allocated $5 million to purchase boats and build infrastructure to launch the high-speed ferry service on the Albemarle Sound. State Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, helped secure the funding for the Harbor Towns Project in late 2021.