This photo posted to Facebook shows the scene of the drive-thru lane at Hardee’s in Hertford after a vehicle struck the structure, Tuesday. The incident is under investigation, the Perquimans County sheriff said.
HERTFORD — The drive-through window at Hardee’s in Hertford sustained significant damage after a multiple-vehicle accident at the drive-thru Tuesday.
Perquimans County Sheriff Shelby White said the crash is still under investigation but it appears to have been accidental.
The accident was reported at 11:13 a.m. Tuesday, Perquimans County Emergency Services said in a press release. The restaurant’s drive-thru window and multiple vehicles in the parking lot were struck during the incident. According to White, four vehicles were involved.
A photo posted to Facebook after the accident shows that the entire exterior wall of the Hardee’s building where the drive-thru was located is completely gone.
Five people were evaluated at the scene by Perquimans Emergency Medical Services personnel and one person was transported to a local hospital. No update on the person’s condition was available Wednesday.
Responders on scene included the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office, Hertford Fire Department, Perquimans County EMS, Perquimans County Emergency Management, and the NC Highway Patrol.
Following the incident, the Perquimans County Inspections Department inspected the Hardee’s building to ensure it had not sustained any structural damage.
Albemarle Regional Health Services’ Environmental Health Section also conducted an inspection to ensure the accident had not caused any issues for food preparation.