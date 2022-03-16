You might say the newest director of Cooperative Extension in Perquimans County is homegrown.
Jared Harrell, a county native, was recently named director of Cooperative Extension in Perquimans, succeeding Jewell Winslow, who retired last August.
Harrell, who holds a bachelor’s degree in animal science and a master’s degree in agricultural and Extension education, most recently worked as the area livestock agent, serving a three-county area that includes Perquimans, Chowan and Gates since 2010.
“I’ve been tagging cattle in Gates County all morning, preparing for the upcoming livestock shows,” Harrell said during a recent interview. “I’m very excited about this new opportunity.”
Aside from continuing to be the in-field educational specialist on livestock for the area, Harrell also will now be responsible for overseeing the Extension staff and programs in Perquimans. He is also the liaison between Perquimans County and the two state universities, NC State University and NC A&T State University, that comprise NC Cooperative Extension.
“I’ve been at the Extension for 12 years but I still have a lot to learn,” Harrell said. “I have a great office staff and look forward to building it. Currently, I am learning the director part of things and am looking to hire a few more people.”
Art Bradley, Northeast District Extension director, congratulated Harrell on his promotion.
“I look forward to Jared’s leadership as he develops a cohesive team at the Perquimans Extension Center to find innovative ways to meet the needs of Perquimans County citizens,” he said.
Cooperative Extension operates in each of North Carolina’s 100 counties as a conduit for the research and resources at NCSU and NCA&T, bringing agriculture, 4-H and youth development, family health and nutrition, and community and rural development to local residents.
Harrell said he looks forward to continuing to promote the services of Cooperative Extension to large-acreage farmers, small-family farms and community gardeners. He also wants to focus on community development and outreach.
“While much of our time is spent with livestock questions, soil nutrients and pasture growing, we can help the small farmer whether they have one goat or twenty,” Harrell said.
The current challenge for farmers is rising production costs. The costs of fertilizer, fuel and crop seeds have all increased substantially over the last year, even more so recently, making it more difficult for farmers to make a sustainable and profitable living. Harrell doesn’t see those costs decreasing any time soon.
While there’s plenty of agricultural and horticultural information now available on the internet, Harrell takes pride in the Extension Service still being the go-to source for accurate, research-based information compiled through NCSU.
“Our knowledge is all based on research that has been done,” he said. “We supply facts and unbiased information for every situation and need that has to do with agriculture.”
“We are extremely excited to address the different challenges facing the agriculture community today,” he continued. “We offer answers to livestock questions (as well as questions about) nutrient management, disease problems and pasture growth and nutrient balance.”
Besides the focus on large farms, Harrell looks to further promote small family farms. Because of the pandemic, there’s been an increase in small-plot farming. While the crops they raise are hearty, the path to the consumer tends be rocky.
Perquimans Extension also offers a wealth of educational programs that help people make healthier, better-informed decisions about food that can also help grow the area economy. Programs cover everything from local foods and food safety to gardening and environmental efforts.
“I know farmers markets are one outlet for the products small farms produce, and going forward we will be researching other ways to reach the people,” Harrell said. “There has to be a way to make ‘local’ sustainable and have the local farmer serve the community.”
While many assume Cooperative Extension is only for the professional agriculturalist, many programs are directed toward the backyard gardener and youth. The Master Gardeners, a volunteer group that works in partnership with Extension, will hold a bulb sale Saturday, at 200 Broad St., Edenton, from 8 a.m. to noon.
For more information about Extension programming in Perquimans County, contact the office at 252-426-5428 or visit the website at: perquimans.ces.ncsu.edu.