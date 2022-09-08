Roof collapsed

The roof has collapsed at this former gas station building at the corner of Church and Grubb streets in Hertford. The owner has taken action to brace the structure but additional plans are still being worked out between the owner and local officials.

 Reggie Ponder/The Perquimans Weekly

Hertford town officials are glad immediate structural issues have been fixed at the gas station building at 203 N. Church Street and are awaiting plans for future action at the site.

The property is owned by Global Deluxe LLC of Virginia Beach, Virginia, according to county tax records. The land is valued at $30,800, the primary building at $13,400 and an outbuilding at the site at $5,000.