Perquimans County this week celebrated the lives of three people saved from sudden cardiac arrest by the quick actions of family members and first responders.
Julie Solesbee of Perquimans Emergency Services narrated the lifesaving incidents during the Hearts & Heroes dinner Monday at American Legion Post 126 in Hertford.
She noted that David Laperrier became unresponsive after returning home from a bike ride on May 13.
An air ambulance was requested and CPR was initiated at his home. He was transported to a facility for specialized cardiac care.
Among the first responders who assisted Laperrier were telecommunicator Steve Pyle; EMS providers Sonia Davenport and Heather Miller; Bethel firefighters Alan Corprew, James Ward, Caleb Hobbs and Jaylin Prince; and Nightingale flight crew members Jeremy Miller, a paramedic, and Janice McKay, a nurse.
“Thank you,” Laperrier said. He said the quick response not only saved his life but changed his perspective on life. He said he now is thankful for every day he is able to live.
“I can’t thank you enough,” Laperrier said.
On Aug. 2, Frank Ward became unresponsive at his home. Family members called 911, and the emergency communicator talked them through how to perform CPR. The family performed CPR until first responders arrived.
Ward was transported by Nightingale helicopter for further treatment.
First responders who assisted included telecommunicator Sue Ann Cestaro; EMS providers Wayne Jordan, Rebecca Cullipher, and Lindsay Winslow; Hertford, Bethel and Winfall firefighters Jonathan Nixon, Jason Smith, Jacob Nixon, Hunter Byrum, J.J. Bagwell, and Chris Staley; and EastCare flight crew Lindsey McCullom and Sarah Scott.
“The first thing, I’d like to thank the good Lord for orchestrating everything as good as he did,” Ward said.
He thanked his sister-in-law Phyllis Nixon, who began performing CPR on him, and the first responders who continued CPR.
“God’s the only one that could have aligned everything like that,” Ward said. “It was just a miracle. That’s all I can say.”
William Pridgen suffered a cardiac arrest at his home on Aug. 5, and quickly recognized the need to call 911. First responders responded quickly and initiated resuscitation efforts before he was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for further treatment.
Some of the first responders who assisted Pridgen were telecommunicator Cestaro; EMS providers Davenport, Kayla Trader and Jessica White; Winfall firefighters Smith, Troy Stallings, and Hinton McDonald; and Chris Murray and Spencer Wentz of the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office.
“I’d like to thank everyone for what y’all do and what y’all did,” Pridgen said.
A presentation was made at the dinner by Dr. Konstantin Krychtiuk, a professor of internal medicine at an institution in Vienna, Austria, who currently is working with Duke University on a research trial called Randomized Cluster Evaluation of Cardiac Arrest Systems, or RACE CARS.
Krychtiuk said that the first 10 minutes are critical in cases of sudden cardiac arrest.
Knowing CPR so that you can begin performing it right away if someone becomes unresponsive can save a life, Krychtiuk said. He said the collapse of Buffalo Bills’ Demar Hamlin in an NFL game recently brought much attention to cardiac arrest and renewed interest in CPR.
If cardiac arrest is witnessed by someone and a bystander acts immediately to begin CPR, “it is a truly survivable situation,” Krychtiuk said.
Because the first 10 minutes are critical, “cardiac arrest is a bystander and first responder’s job,” he said.
Perquimans County is participating in the RACE CARS trial. Part of the initiative in Perquimans to increase the number of people trained in CPR.
“It’s really a pleasure to work with you in Perquimans County,” Krycjtiuk said.
Solesbee thanked the American Legion for its help in putting on the event Monday.
Jonathan Nixon, director of emergency services for Perquimans County, said getting CPR training out to the public is key to ensuring positive outcomes from cardiac arrest. If groups would like to be trained in CPR, contact Perquimans emergency services at 426-5646.