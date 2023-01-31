It is projected that by the year 2040 the world will need 75% to 100% more food to feed its population, says Zane Hedgecock.
“How in the world are we going to feed people with that kind of projection?” he asked, referring to the increasing loss of available farmland to commercial development.
Hedgecock, who is chief of staff to Commissioner Steve Troxler at the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, was speaking Wednesday, Jan. 25, on the changes and challenges facing rural North Carolina’s agricultural industry. As Troxler’s chief of staff, Hedgecock’s duties include advising both members of Congress and the General Assembly on agricultural issues.
His appearance Wednesday evening at the museum was held in conjunction with the grand opening of the traveling Smithsonian exhibit, “Crossroads: Change in Rural America.” The exhibit is located on the second floor and is complemented by the museum’s own new exhibit, “Century Farmers of Northeastern North Carolina,” which honors farms that have been owned and operated by the same family for a 100 years or more.
Attending Hedgecock’s lecture were about 50 residents, many of whom represent Century Farms operating in the Albemarle region.
Agribusiness in North Carolina is a $92.9 billion-a-year industry, said Hedgecock, who grew up on a farm in Davidson County.
“That’s how much agriculture and agribusiness means to this state,” he said.
According to Hedgecock, farmers produce enough food to feed 155 people a day.
“One of the things the commissioner (Troxler) says is, ‘Next time you see a farmer, snuggle up to him,’” he said, earning a laugh from the audience. “He’s feeding you.”
Hedgecock expressed concern about changes he said are challenging the state’s agricultural industry. Chief among them is commercial development that continues to chip away at the shrinking availability of potential farmland.
“There are 18 major projects going on in North Carolina,” he said. “North Carolina has either got or trying to get 18 major manufacturing mega-site type projects.”
One of those manufacturers specializes in electric vehicles and plans to locate in Chatham County. The plant will occupy hundreds of acres of potential farmland once built and in operation, according to Hedgecock.
“It’s going to take up 1,765 acres to build that plant,” he said.
Another vehicle manufacturer, Toyota, is also eyeing North Carolina for a plant.
“The price tag on building that is projected at $1.3 billion to build electric vehicle batteries,” he said.
The Toyota plant is scheduled to be built in Randolph County, he said.
“Chatham and Randolph are both changing rural communities,” Hedgecock said.
He said he is not opposed to large manufacturers that provide jobs locating to rural parts of the state.
“I’m not saying that rural communities don’t deserve a nice place to get jobs that pay well,” he said. “I’m just saying, think of farmers.”
He referred to a young woman seated with her family in the audience.
“Think about her generation, of who is going to feed these people,” he said. “And in the world, how many people in the world do our farmers feed?”
Major cities are witnessing an explosion in growth that also highlights the importance of farmers and the food they produce, according to Hedgecock. In North Carolina, he said, those changes are particularly evident along the I-95 and I-40 corridors.
“I don’t know if you know, but North Carolina has two of the top 10 cities in the country that are growth cities,” he said. “Number 2 behind Austin, Texas, in the United States for growth is Raleigh.”
Raleigh’s population grew 11% between 2016 and 2021, he said. Austin’s growth was 14%.
“Where are we going to put those people?” Hedgecock asked. “Where are they going to live?”
Charlotte is number 6 on that list with about 8% growth, he said.
“Agriculture is changing quickly,” he said. “Those people that are still farming — as hard as that job is to stay on that farm and make a living and bring the next generation on for hopefully other centuries — it takes a lot of work. A lot of planning.”
He gestured to the young woman and her family in the audience.
“I see this family here and you’ve got a young lady sitting here,” he said. “My hope is that she continues, or her family continues, to farm that land and be a part of trying to feed you.”
Hedgecock mentioned Troxler’s farmland preservation trust, which encourages eligible farmers to hold onto their land for the continued use of agricultural production, as opposed to selling it for development.
Survival of North Carolina’s agriculture industry will require in part families holding onto their land and continuing to farm it, according to Hedgecock.
“We need more people that are willing to go back on that farm and put up with the weather and things they have to,” he said.