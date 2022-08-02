Janice Cole 2

Cole

 Photo courtesy Museum of the Albemarle

The town of Hertford has been awarded $14.9 million in infrastructure grants for water and wastewater projects from the program that administers American Rescue Plan Act funding for the state, the town said Tuesday. 

According to the release, the town netted more than $9 million for a waterline replacement project from the State Fiscal Recovery Program, another $3.67 million for wastewater collection improvements, and $2.1 million for water treatment system improvements. The town partnered with Withers Ravenel Engineering to apply for the funds.