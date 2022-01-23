Hurricane Isabel happened nearly two decades ago but Rhonda Waters remembers it like it was a week ago.
Waters, who retired as director of the Hertford Housing Authority, recalled last week that eight Housing Authority units on Stokes Drive were flooded with four feet of water from the Perquimans River during the 2003 hurricane.
Waters was among the first people who showed up Jan. 18 for an open house on flooding conducted in Hertford by SWCA Environmental Consultants as part of the N.C. Division of Coastal Management’s Resilient Coastal Communities Program.
The town of Hertford, one of 26 communities in the state’s 20 coastal counties participating in the project during its first year, has its eye on fixing flooding woes as a component of its Riverfront and Community Development Plan.
Other nearby communities that are participating in the project’s inaugural year include Currituck County, Bertie County, the town of Windsor, Hertford County, and Dare County.
SWCA staff at the Hertford open house explained that their first step was to learn about flooding concerns in the town and listen to residents’ stories about flooding. A second session will focus on proposed projects to address flooding.
Waters said eight households on the first floor of the Stokes Drive building were displaced by flooding from Isabel.
“They were never able to come back in those units,” she said.
The first floor units were condemned for four years. About two years after the storm, U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., visited Hertford and learned about the damage. He helped secure federal funding to rebuild the units, Waters said.
Waters said she had been to Washington, D.C., numerous times before that to try to get funds to rebuild the units on higher ground. She said she was glad to get money to rebuild but had hoped for a new location that does not flood.
Prior to Isabel the site was not considered part of the flood plain, she said. Now it is, and the Housing Authority carries flood insurance for the property.
Waters said the building was on a four-foot foundation so the floodwaters must have reached eight feet in order for people to have water four feet high inside their home.
Waters recalled that staff explained to residents of those flooded units that they needed to go to the second floor until help arrived.
As soon as Waters and other staff members were able to get their own vehicles out they went to the site and got the families out of the building and into temporary shelter.
All of those eight households were displaced by the storm, she said.
The units remained condemned for four years not only because of the water damage but also because of contaminants in the water.
“We had raw sewage coming up into those units,” Waters said, explaining that a nearby sewage pumping station had flooded during the worst of the storm.
Waters believes if the rebuilt units are going to remain where they are now there needs to be some kind of wall or other stormwater control facility constructed along the ditch that runs behind the property and connects to the river.
Kathryn Gardner of SWCA said that the information gathered during Tuesday’s first sesson will be incorporated into project proposals that the group will bring back to the next meeting once it’s scheduled.
Gardner said the Hertford Community Action Team was instrumental in getting the listening session set up.
Larry Sandeen, a member of the Hertford Community Action Team, explained that the CAT began as the advisory panel for the Riverfront and Community Development Plan. It’s now seeking to become more proactive, he said, on issues such as housing, flooding and other environmental concerns, infrastructure, and economic development.