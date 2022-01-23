Weather Alert

...PATCHY FREEZING FOG AND ICY CONDITIONS OVERNIGHT INTO SUNDAY MORNING... Low temperatures are expected to bottom out in the teens to low 20s across northeast North Carolina and southside Hampton Roads overnight, with readings expected to stay below freezing until mid to late Sunday morning. Patchy freezing fog has developed away from the immediate coast this evening and will likely continue into Sunday morning. Motorists will need to be alert for reduced visibilities, as well as slick spots and patches of black ice, especially on untreated surfaces, bridges, and overpasses. Allow for extra time to reach your destination and avoid sudden stops or accelerations.