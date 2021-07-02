The $6.9 million budget Hertford town budget that took effect on Thursday does not raise the property tax rate but does increase residents' water and sewer rates.
For up to 12,000 gallons, the new water base rate is $36.36, the water usage rate is $6.22 per 1,000 gallons, the sewer base rate is $43.70 and the sewer usage rate is $11.13.
For customers using 12,001 gallons or more, the water base rate is $72.72, water usage rate is $7.78, sewer base rate is $87.40, and sewer usage rate is $13.91.
For multi-tenant facilities, the base rate is the number of units multiplied by the base rate for up to 12,000 gallons for both water and sewer, and the usage rates are the same as for individual customers using up to 12,000 gallons.
For a 1,000-gallon customer, water bills under the previous rate were $38.15. The bill under the new rate will be $42.58, a monthly increase of $4.43. Sewer bills were $50.41 under the previous rate and $54.83 under the new rate, an increase of $4.42.
The monthly increase under the new rates will be $5.73 for water and $6.22 for sewer at 3,000 gallons; $7.04 for water and $8.27 for sewer at 6,000 gallons; $7.70 for water and $8.75 for sewer at 9,000 gallons; and $8.36 for water and $11.10 for sewer at 12,000 gallons.
Total general fund spending in the budget is $2,064,652. Under a new agreement for law enforcement services to be provided in the town by the Perquimans County Sheriff's Office, the town will be spending $350,000 for police.
Other general fund appropriations include $177,997 for the governing body, $287,148 for administration, $143,262 for fire service, $644,338 for streets, $143,000 for sanitation, $175,225 for support, $31,218 for N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles, $60,500 for cemetery, and $51,964 for planning and the Main Street program.
The property tax rate remains at 55.5 cents per $100 of valuation.