Candidates for Hertford Town Council in this fall’s election mostly agree the town made the right move closing its police department and contracting for law enforcement services with the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office.
First-time candidates Martha Borders, Sandra Anderson and Connie Brothers all said they support the town’s decision.
Former town councilor Gracie Felton, though, said she thought it was not the right decision.
Councilman Frank Norman III, who is seeking re-election, said he would not answer questions from The Perquimans Weekly.
Councilman Quentin Jackson, who also is seeking re-election, could not be reached for comment for this story.
Both Norman and Jackson voted against closing Hertford’s police department, which council decided to do as of July 1, and contracting with the Sheriff’s Office to provide law enforcement in the town.
Norman’s and Jackson’s seats on the council are the only two up for election in November.
Borders said she believes it was an “excellent” decision to contract out law enforcement to the sheriff’s office.
“Town Council made an excellent decision to contract with the Sheriff’s Department,” Borders said. “It saves the town lots of money, avoids the potential for corruption, and keeps our citizens just as safe if not more (safe). I spoke about this at council when they were holding a hearing regarding citizens’ concerns about dissolving the police department.”
Anderson said she, too, believes town council made the right decision in turning law enforcement in Hertford over to the sheriff’s office.
“The consolidation was a good idea, especially during a time when our small, charming town was in desperate need of help financially,” Anderson said.
Among the reasons it was a good idea, she said, were that the town was hurting financially and could no longer afford an independent police department, “much-needed uniformity” and an end to tension between the police department and sheriff’s department, and an increase in efficiency.
“From what I’ve seen, since the consolidation the Sheriff’s Department has done an excellent job protecting our town,” Anderson said. “I spoke with several residents who live in the Wynne Fork Housing Development Community, and they had great things to say about the sheriff’s department. They stated they love seeing the deputy sheriffs’ constant presence in their community, their friendliness, and their enjoyable conversations with the deputies.”
Brothers also supports the decision by the town council.
“I think the town made the right decision,” Brothers said. “The sheriff’s department is doing an excellent job of serving and protecting in the town of Hertford. We are not lacking in law enforcement.”
Brothers also cited the town’s financial savings from the arrangement.
“It saves the town money that can be utilized for other projects,” Brothers said.
Felton disagreed with her fellow challengers.
“I feel like the town needs its own police department,” she said. “We finally had a good police department at that time. We had good detectives and everything. It was the best police department we had had in a long time.”
Borders did not suggest any other town services that might be contracted with the county. She noted that she has heard about the possibility of “folding the town into the county” but added she currently has no information about that.
“Not only the financial aspects need to be investigated but also the fact the town citizens would be under the control of the county commissioners and county manager,” Borders said. “Do the citizens want that? If town council has been educating themselves about this they have not said a word publicly. So without more information I can not make an informed decision presently.”
Anderson said that at this time there are no other services she thinks the town should consider contracting with the county.
Brothers said that once the town government in Hertford is functioning properly, town and county officials can meet to discuss whether there are other opportunities to merge or contract services and achieve savings.
“Once we have an effective and mature local government I think the town and county can come together and work even more closely together,” Brothers said.