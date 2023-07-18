Christmas in July

Santa Claus (Gary Lico) and Buddy the Elf (Greg Lico) visit with Robert Weatherly, 6, and Darcie Henning, 12, during the “Christmas in July” event Friday evening in downtown Hertford.

 Reggie Ponder/The Daily Advance

HERTFORD — Temperatures may have been in the 80s, but Friday night and Saturday morning were both “Christmas in July” in downtown Hertford.

Merchants were open during the event which featured Christmas-themed activities like games, Christmas music, snow from a snow machine, and visits with Santa Claus.

  