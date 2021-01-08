Hertford Community Plan: Please Help Make This YOUR Plan!

Interested citizens of Hertford and Perquimans County are invited to a public input site (see below) and public meetings where the consultants and your elected representatives and staff will listen to the concerns and goals of citizens for improving and expanding housing, creating jobs, expanding the types and quality of businesses, increasing tourism, and improving the financial health of the Town.
There are scheduled dates and locations (both physical locations and virtual meetings) for three public meetings over the next few months.
The first meeting will be on January 19th at 6:30 pm. Location and virtual meeting information can be found by following the site links below. Setting up these meetings in a safe way during the COVID-19 pandemic is more challenging than in the past, but we are committed to providing an open process.
To find out more about meeting dates and ways to participate, ask your local staff and elected representatives, look for announcements in the near future on the Town website, in the Perquimans Weekly, or at the website set up to invite comments and post information.
We welcome your positive input to this process! Please join us in making your community better!
Here is the website information:
Link to Public Input site: