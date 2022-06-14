Hertford Town Council voted unanimously Monday to adopt a 2022-23 town budget Monday that increases the property tax rate by 9.5 cents while decreasing electric rates.
The budget, which takes effect July 1, reduces electric rates by 1 cent per kilowatt hour.
Under the new budget, the owner of a $100,000 home will pay $95 more in property taxes but pay about $120 less for electricity.
“For a resident whose home is worth the median property value for the Town of Hertford, which is $132,400, the rise in their annual property tax payment will be offset by their monthly savings in their electric bill,” interim Town Manager Janice Cole told town councilors in the budget message attached to the recommended spending plan. “It will have a costlier impact on those whose homes are of higher value and energy efficient, but this is an equitable solution.”
The budget increases the property tax rate from 55.5 cents per $100 of valuation to 65 cents. Electric rates, meanwhile, would fall from 12.17 cents per kilowatt hour to 11.17 cents per kWh.
“That will then put Hertford’s electric rate more in line with what is charged in Elizabeth City and Edenton and less than what is charged by Albemarle Electric,” Cole said in her message, referring to Albemarle Electric Membership Cooperative.
The budget message notes that those who live in public housing or rent their homes and use the average amount of electricity, which is 1,000 kWh a month, will save about 10 percent or roughly $120 a year on their electric bill.
In comments at Monday's meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges noted that town councilors had advised Cole at the beginning of this year's budget discussions to "build the budget you need to run the town the right way.” That included basing revenue estimates and proposed spending on actual revenue and expense data.
Hodges said he is confident the estimates in the budget are realistic.
"At my request we then took a look at what it would take to eliminate the longstanding practice of moving excess electrical fund profits to the general fund to offset inadequate tax revenue," Hodges said. "This is an issue I have raised in every budget season during my term in office."
Hodges said that in addition to the fairness and equity concerns that Cole noted in the budget message, "an equally important perspective" on eliminating the practice is "the need to ensure our finances are stable, sustainable, and managed according to good governance practices."
Hodges said stability and sustainability come into play because "property tax revenue is a much more stable source of revenue" than the sale of electricity, in which "demand literally fluctuates with the weather outside."
Hodges also cited advice from the UNC School of Government that "the practice of transferring across funds can have negative financial consequences for the town, particularly as it relates to borrowing money."
He also said that an unnecessarily high profit margin in the electric fund could hamper the town's efforts in applying for some grants.
"Hopefully these reasons make it clear why we need to make the change beyond just the equity argument," Hodges said. "I believe it is essential to ensuring our government is stable, sustainable, and governed responsibly."
Citing data from Sperling’s Best Places, which aggregates US Census data and hundreds of other public and private economic and demographic data sources, Hodges said "the median home value in Hertford has depreciated by 38.3% over the last 10 years while inflation over the same period (has been) 26%.
"Assuming the budget is passed with the new proposed tax rate we will have increased taxes by 38.3% (increasing the rate from 47 cents to 65 cents) since we took office in 2020. These increases are not indicative of a wasteful government, but rather a government fighting high inflation and declining property values while still trying to keep rates as low as possible."
A public hearing on the budget was held June 8. No one spoke at that public hearing and no written comments were submitted on the budget approved Monday night.