Friends for a Better Hertford posted this YouTube video with snippets filmed during the Feb. 11 Town Council meeting.
Group describes itself as taxpaying, concerned citizens, business, and property owners of Hertford who call for either an immediate return to civility and professionalism or the resignation of ineffectual and contentious Town Council members.
Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges mentioned some of these comments in his letter to the editor about the Feb. 11 meeting.
Hodges said this harassment spilled into full public view during which Councilman Jackson resorted to repeatedly shouting over and playing music over Mayor Earnell Brown to prevent her from running the meeting.
"He repeatedly called her a 'dumbass, said she 'must be retarded,' denigrated her through a vile, sexually-explicit, and misogynistic statement that can’t be repeated in this paper, and said 'the only thing that’s Black about you is your skin tone,'" Hodges wrote in his letter that appears within the Opinion section of the Perquimans Weekly website. See: https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/opinion/letters/dawn-of-a-new-day-for-hertford/article_284d8bc9-1cf9-5b46-b88f-2639e0737c4d.html
Local businessman Tony Riddick offered a lengthy retort which took aim at Brown and Hodges. Riddick referenced the Founding Fathers when offering a counter view.
"America is in a day where we need revolutionary leadership that’s not afraid to challenge governments or unrighteous systems," he wrote.
"We really should be applauding councilmen Jackson and Norman for having the testicular fortitude to challenge many of the wrongs that are occurring on council but instead through crafty manipulation, they are made out to be bad.
"If you really listen to much of the disagreements they stem from the misinterpretation of policies and or procedures. Jackson and Norman are making corrections. This is normally what leads to heated discussions. Jackson and Norman are usually right regarding the policies and procedures."
