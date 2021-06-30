HERTFORD — The filing period for town council seats in Hertford doesn't open until Friday and already there's at least one surprise:
First-term Councilman Quentin Jackson, the town's former mayor pro tem, has announced he's not seeking re-election to a second four-year term.
"Absolutely not," Jackson said Wednesday when asked if he would be filing for re-election.
Jackson said he instead plans to run for Perquimans County commissioner in 2022.
Jackson had a tumultuous term on the Hertford council. He sought to censure Mayor Earnell Brown for comments she made at the December 2020 council meeting about his conduct. He also pleaded guilty in December 2019 to assaulting former Councilman Sid Eley after a council meeting.
Jackson said he believes he made a huge impact in a short time on the Hertford Town Council.
"It has been a long four years and a little bit overwhelming," Jackson said. "I won't say this is the end but it's definitely a 'see you later.'"
Brown could not be reached immediately for comment about Jackson's announcement.
Filing begins Friday at noon for council seats in Hertford and Winfall. Two seats are on the ballot this year in each town. The filing period closes at 5 p.m. on July 16.
Councilman Frank Norman III also holds a seat that will be on the ballot in November. When asked whether he plans to seek re-election, Norman said he does not have conversations with The Daily Advance or The Perquimans Weekly.
Sandra Anderson, a substitute teacher and Perquimans Board of Elections poll worker, said she plans to run for one of the two council seats in Hertford's Nov. 2 election.
“It is my belief that public service is a responsibility that we all share, and we should all be willing to contribute our time and best effort toward the well-being of the community in which we live,” Anderson said in announcing her bid for a town council seat.
Anderson said one of her primary goals is to improve communication between the town's administration and its residents.
“With respect, grace, and humility, I pledge to work whenever and wherever possible to make Hertford a charming town in which to live, work, learn and play,” Anderson said.
Anderson has served on the Board of Directors for Historic Hertford Inc., the Community and Waterfront Advisory Committee, the Economic Resurgence Committee, and the town of Hertford Mural Committee.
In 2011, she retired from the staff of the U.S. Senate in Washington, D.C., after 32 years of employment. She has a bachelor's degree from the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore and a master's degree from The Ohio State University.