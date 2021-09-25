HERTFORD — The Hertford Town Council have decided by a split vote to terminate the employment of the town clerk, according to a member of the council.
According to Councilman Quentin Jackson, the motion to terminate Town Clerk Olga Simpson’s employment with the town passed with Mayor Earnell Brown, Mayor Pro tem Ashley Hodges and Councilman Jerry Mimlitsch voting in favor, and Jackson and Councilman Frank Norman voting against it.
Jackson said Brown made the motion.
Brown and Hodges both declined to say anything about the vote last week, referring all questions to Town Manager Pam Hurdle.
Hurdle said she was not authorized to speak on personnel matters and referred all questions to the town council.
The town council went into closed session at the end of its regular meeting Sept. 13.
The online recording of the meeting ended with the vote to go into closed session.
No reason has been cited by any town officials for the action, which is not unusual in personnel matters.
At a meeting a couple of months ago council discussed the timeliness of meeting minutes, questioning why the minutes were not being prepared and submitted to councilors sooner.
Much of the discussion at the time seemed to attribute much of the problem to undue involvement in the minutes’ preparation by some members of the council.
Council's decision at the Sept. 13 meeting to go into closed session and hold a vote in open session following the closed-session discussion was itself a matter that sparked several minutes of discussion.
When Brown stated that consideration of personnel action could be on the open session agenda following the closed session, Norman objected that a personnel matter cannot be handled in open session.
Brown explained that the discussion of the personnel matter would be confidential and take place in the closed session but that any action would be taken in open session.
Norman asked the town attorney if he was correct in his understanding that even decisions regarding personnel matters are to be made in closed session.
Town attorney Ben Gallop clarified that action on a personnel matter is to be taken in open session.
The confidential matters are discussed in closed session but the actual vote on a personnel action takes place in open session, he said.