HERTFORD — Hertford firefighters rescued a man earlier this month after he became trapped under a fallen storage shed.
Perquimans County’s 911 Center received a call about 6:13 p.m. on Oct. 3 that a barn had fallen on a man in the 300 block of Chinquapin Road, county Emergency Services Public Information Officer Julie Solesbee said this week.
After arriving, Hertford Fire Department firefighters were able to jack up and stabilize the shed so that the man could be safely removed, Solesbee said.
Perquimans Emergency Medical Services personnel began treatment on the man before he was transported by East Care air ambulance to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Because the man was under EMS’ care, Solesbee declined to identify the man or say whether he was still at the hospital, citing federal privacy laws.
Sheriff Shelby White also declined to release the man’s identity on Wednesday.