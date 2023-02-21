Fourth-graders from Hertford Grammar School presented Black History Month lessons through song in a program Monday, Feb. 13 at the Perquimans County Library.
Music teacher Tim Byrum led the students in singing two jazz selections.
Teacher Rodney Lyons led students in singing "This Little Light of Mine," and student Michael Vaughn III took center stage with a solo on that selection.
Lyons also sang the first verse of "Lift Every Voice and Sing."
In an interview after the program, Byrum said music is a great way for children to learn, because rhythm and melody make things easier to remember. He pointed out that nearly everyone first learns the alphabet by singing it.
Hertford Grammar School Principal John Lassiter said in an interview after the program that the school recently updated its vision statement with an emphasis on connecting with the community.
"That's what I think this is," Lassiter said.
Lassiter said he appreciates the community partnerships that the school has.
In addition to learning the regular subject matter, students acquire other important skills through presentations such as this one at the Perquimans County Library, Lassiter said.
Students learn to communicate to an audience and make a public presentation, which are skills they will need in many different careers, he said.
