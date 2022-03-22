Editor’s note: The first part of the following was submitted by Cheri L. Sheridan, a Hertford resident who is leading a local effort to help supply Ukrainians with medical supplies and staples like canned goods as they continue to resist the invasion of their country by Russia. The second part was submitted by Yehor Hurzhyi, a Ukrainian immigrant to the U.S. working with a Ukrainian Orthodox cathedral in Silver Spring, Maryland, to ship donated supplies to Poland for transport into Ukraine.
Every time there is a loud explosion at Harvey Point, I cringe and my black Lab heads for the bathtub. It’s a reflex.
When I think of the families in Ukraine experiencing the real thing and feeling the terror of a direct attack, my heart breaks. Especially for mothers and their children.
In 2015, I met Yehor Hurzhyi as a young immigrant from Ukraine. He fled his country when the Russians invaded Crimea and established himself in the Washington, D.C. area working, paying taxes and learning American ways. He has become part of our family.
When the Russians attacked eastern Ukraine we were on the phone almost immediately and I turned to my new community of Hertford to ask for help. Within days, churches responded and donations began to pour in.
Six times, my pickup was overflowing, just from Albemarle Plantation. Donations arrived on my doorstep, at area businesses and churches. My home was filled with boxes organized with medical supplies, canned goods, warm socks, dry goods, and items to be used by citizen soldiers.
Saint Andrews Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Silver Spring, Maryland took the items where they are staged and waiting to be shipped into Eastern Poland and western Ukraine. Every box is color-coded with tape. Medical supplies get top priority. Volunteers meet the planes and items are driven to where they are needed most. Generally, at great personal risk.
After this initial effort, people ask what else they can do to help. Try this: Google www.standrewuoc.org/.
While there are any number of organizations where money can be sent, Saint Andrews is boots on the ground and 100% of what it receives goes from one Ukrainian hand to the next. No middleman.
Their website has an Amazon link where items can be purchased and shipped directly to the church for shipment to Ukraine. Saint Andrews is a 501©3 organization that has served its community for over 70 years. Donations are tax-deductible.
In just two weeks, Hertford showed her true colors as over 40 boxes were loaded for delivery and sent to Saint Andrews to go directly on to Ukraine.
So when you hear the next explosion at Harvey Point be grateful knowing it is just a test. But be reminded that for Ukrainians it is routine, terrifying and destructive.
When you hear the next detonation, consider logging on to the Amazon link at www.standrewuoc.org.
Editor’s note: Hurzhyi penned this note March 15 in response to the donations from Hertford residents:
Dear residents of the greater Hertford community, my fiancé, Viktoriia Mintian, and I want to personally thank you for all of the wonderful donations to Ukraine in this time of war. We have been to Hertford and had no idea such a small town had such a big heart.
What makes our work at Saint Andrews Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral unique is that donations go from our volunteering hands directly into Eastern Poland, where they immediately to into the hands of Ukrainian citizens who drive them at great risk to small towns and villages that you don’t see on the news. Every can of food goes into a Ukrainian mother’s hands. Every diaper is worn by a Ukrainian toddler. And it is because of you.
We talk to our family and friends every day. Information does not filter through a large aid organization. We get it first-hand. Our deepest need continues to be trauma medical supplies but we are told that medications are equally in demand. We are in regular contact with the hospital in Lviv and are able to fly medical supplies and medications directly to the Lviv airfield. Insulin is in desperate need and by the time requests go through all the proper channels when it finally arrives, the patient is gone.
If you are a doctor, pharmacist, hospital administrator, pharmaceutical professional or even a veterinarian that has access to surgical supplies or medication, Saint Andrews is a 501©3 organization that has served District of Columbia Ukrainians for over 70 years. Donations are tax-deductible.
You can link to an Amazon wish list of supplies at www.standrewuoc.org. Supplies will be sent to the church, then packed to go directly to Ukraine. Surgical supplies and medications are not included and that is where we wonder if you have any ideas on how to help. Samples are as welcome as pill bottles. You can call my American Mom, Cheri Sheridan, at 540-327-1842 for advice.
Ukrainians are tough and will fight to the death to defend our freedom. My own mother has packed Molotov cocktails and made camouflage covers for our citizen soldiers, volunteering any way she can. We did not ask for this war, but we do ask for your continued support, prayers and creativity in meeting the medical needs.
Again, thank you for all your kindnesses. Hertford will always hold a special place in our hearts.