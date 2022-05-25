Local residents struggling to get out from under the clutter caused by years of collecting treasures that have long since faded may soon be able to see the light at the other end of the garage.
The town of Hertford and Historic Hertford, Inc. are bringing Saturday Morning Live, a local flea market to Church Street beginning June 11. The SML Flea Market, which will continue through August, is scheduled to be open the second and fourth Saturdays of the month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The market could present an opportunity to test your cluttered-stuff sales ability. Those stacks of whatever could be worth a buck or two. Plus, vendors can apply for individual days without making a summer-long commitment.
The SML Flea Market was organized to showcase downtown Hertford and attract Saturday morning pedestrian traffic to the downtown.
Event organizer Sandra Anderson believes the SML Flea Market is “going to be a wonderful event.”
“We are hoping for a large turnout of both vendors and browsers,” she said. “We want to bring people to Hertford.”
According to event organizers anyone can apply to be a vendor as long as they follow the guidelines and meet the SML rules and requirements.
Sheryl Sanders, owner of Divine Treasures Resale and Consignment Shop in Elizabeth City, plans to attend as a vendor.
“This is perfect timing for me as I am preparing to relocate,” she said. “I am in the middle of a sale and will certainly be displaying at the SML Flea Market. It sounds like fun and the turnout should be good in Hertford.”
The SML Flea Market is now accepting pre-registrations for rental spaces on a first come, first served basis. Spaces are $15 per day and all space fees are non-refundable. Fees are also not transferable to other market days.
Vendor space sizes are standard 10-foot by 10-foot, and all vendors must stay within their marked space. Vendors are required to bring their own table(s) and chairs although some tents will be available.
Vendor spaces will be assigned the day of the market as determined by the market manager. All spaces must be tastefully displayed with table coverings. Only paid in full vendors will be allowed on the street. No one is permitted to sell items of any sort without Market permission.