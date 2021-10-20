Three candidates for Hertford Town Council who responded to The Perquimans Weekly’s questions about the town’s Riverfront Community Development Plan say they support the plan and believe its implementation could benefit all Hertford residents.
The candidates who responded — Martha Borders, Connie Brothers and Sandra Anderson — also outlined in their answers what they think should be Hertford’s economic development priorities.
Hertford Town Council approved the Riverfront Community Development plan in September, saying it provides a blueprint for promoting a mix of tourism, commerce, recreation and housing in the town’s riverfront and downtown areas. Council supported the plan by a 3-1 vote, with only Councilman Quentin Jackson voting against it. Councilman Frank Norman III didn’t attend the meeting.
The Perquimans Weekly reached out about the plan to all six candidates for the two open seats on Hertford Town Council in the town’s Nov. 2 election. Only three — Borders, Brothers and Anderson — responded with answers by the newspaper’s deadline. Candidates Gracie Felton and incumbents Jackson and Norman did not respond by the deadline.
TPW: What do you think are the pros and cons of the Riverfront Plan? How quickly should the town move to address the infrastructure concerns cited in the plan? What else do you think the town should do to spur economic development?
Borders: ”The Riverfront plan is a blueprint the town can use to encourage future economic development in Hertford. Presently Missing Mill park floods without retaining walls and does not provide an area the town can use for events. The county will need to be involved with Missing Mill development simply because the town doesn’t have the finances to develop the area. The downtown needs infrastructure improvements and Hertford does need to invest money to attract business. With a stronger business base bringing in more revenue, Hertford can focus on such agendas as riverfront development, upgrading existing housing, a visitors center and many other areas to spur growth and tourism.
“Hertford infrastructure needs massive improvement at the present time. With water leaks all over town and crumbling roads as many citizens expressed to me, their main concern is our utility problems. The potholes, the high cost of water and sewage, and difficulty driving on some roads has many citizens wanting action.
“Economic development can occur once the town can make infrastructure repairs. One area for vast improvement is removing houses beyond repair which I spoke to council about nearly three years ago. Nothing has been done since even though we have money set aside for this process. The town needs an active code enforcer to motivate home owners and landlords. Investors would be willing to support the town if the present building codes were enforced.”
Brothers: “West Hertford should become a part of historic Hertford. We need to be sure that the council is all on one accord. We can disagree to agree. The town will never get 100% cooperation from some of residents because of their mentality, their mindset. They are entitled to their own opinions; that’s why it’s important to paint a true and accurate picture for any project.
“Part of my platform is to enhance communications and to strengthen relationships among all of our residents. Residents are being told that the waterfront property plan is only for one group of people, which is incorrect.
“First of all, the name of the project is Hertford Community and Riverfront Plan, which benefits every resident of Hertford.
“Secondly, if the citizens won’t take the time to attend meetings then I believe it’s time to start doing outreach, which is another part of my platform. People do perish for a lack of knowledge.”
Anderson: “The pros of the plan are it attracts businesses (creates jobs), tourists (revenue for our businesses and the town), and new residents/new houses (to increase our tax base and lower utility bills); provides outdoor entertainment, recreation and leisure activities for our residents; and will improve the quality of life for all. The cons of the plan are an increase in property prices and possible inflation.
“The town should move very quickly to address the infrastructure concerns. Before any riverfront plan can be implemented, our infrastructure should be a number-one priority. Currently, our infrastructure is in poor condition and must be improved, updated, and expanded both for existing development and expanded development in the future.
“Based on what I’ve learned from talking with experts, our town’s water and sewer lines are over 60 years old. The dips and holes found on many streets are caused because the lines and manholes beneath the paved streets are deteriorating — some have deteriorated. The lack of quality infrastructure is an impediment to economic development, as businesses (large and small), cannot locate, expand or operate without adequate infrastructure.
“As for what the town should do to spur economic development, we can provide access to broadband internet; continue to revitalize and beautify downtown; reduce the number of vacant lots, abandoned buildings, and houses in derelict or dangerous shape; and improve education.