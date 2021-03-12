Perquimans County Sheriff's Office arrested a Hertford man on drug charges Friday (March 5) during a traffic stop.
Assisted by the NC Highway Patrol, Deputy Brian Watson stopped a black Porsche with Virginia Tags, driven by Julius Miller of Hertford for a window tint violation.
Deputy Max Robeson and K9 Ksantos were called to the traffic stop to assist.
Inside the vehicle, deputies found over 11 pounds of marijuana in vacuum sealed bags, a bag of cocaine and more than $3,000 in cash.
JMiller was placed under a $63,000.00 and was scheduled for a first appearance in court on March 10th
Miller was charged with:
- Trafficking in Marijuana,
- Maintaining a vehicle to Deliver Marijuana,
- Possession with the Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule VI,
- Felony Possession of Schedule II narcotics
- Possession on Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of Marijuana less than ½ ounce
- Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia