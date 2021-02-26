Hertford Man Arrested on Drug Charges

Isaac White 

Perquimans County Sheriff's Office arrested a Hertford man on drug charges Friday morning at 310 Dobbs St. 

Isaac White Jr., 36, of Hertford was charged with multiple warrants as well as a federal warrant for probation violation. Drugs and money were confiscated.  

White was placed under a $126,000 secured bond and taken to Albemarle District Jail.

The list of charges are as follows:

  • Maintaining a Dwelling for the use of selling controlled substances (1 ct)
  • Possession with the intent to manufacturer, sell, and deliver Schedule II (2 cts)
  • Possession with the intent to manufacturer, sell, and deliver Schedule VI (1 ct)
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (1ct)
  • Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia (1ct)
  • Sex Offender Residence Violation/ within 1000 feet of school (1ct)
  • Failure to report new address – Sex Offender (1ct)
  • Possession with the intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule II within 1000 ft. of school zone

Staff writer Miles Layton can be reached at mlayton@ncweeklies.com