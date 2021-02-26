Hertford Man Arrested on Drug Charges

Perquimans County Sheriff's Office arrested a Hertford man on drug charges Friday morning at 310 Dobbs St.
Isaac White Jr., 36, of Hertford was charged with multiple warrants as well as a federal warrant for probation violation. Drugs and money were confiscated.
White was placed under a $126,000 secured bond and taken to Albemarle District Jail.
The list of charges are as follows:
- Maintaining a Dwelling for the use of selling controlled substances (1 ct)
- Possession with the intent to manufacturer, sell, and deliver Schedule II (2 cts)
- Possession with the intent to manufacturer, sell, and deliver Schedule VI (1 ct)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (1ct)
- Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia (1ct)
- Sex Offender Residence Violation/ within 1000 feet of school (1ct)
- Failure to report new address – Sex Offender (1ct)
- Possession with the intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule II within 1000 ft. of school zone