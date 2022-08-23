The Perquimans Sheriff's Office made the following recent arrests:
Marvin Woodard, of the 100 block of Haywood Smith Road, Hertford, was arrested July 29 and charged with assault on a female and three counts of child endangerment. No bond was set.
Larry White, of the 200 block of Wynne Fork Court, Hertford, was arrested July 30 and charged with assault on a female. No bond was set. He was also arrested Aug. 3 and charged with violating a court order. A $5,000 secured bond was set for that charge.
Daryel Moore, of the 100 block of Stacie Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with felony possession of schedule II of a controlled substance and identity theft. A $20,000 secured bond was set.
Alvin Burke, of the 100 block of Sandy Cross Road, Belvidere, was arrested Aug. 3 and served true bills of indictment for possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a controlled substance. A $20,000 secured bond was set.
Michael James, of the 1000 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required. The underlying charge wasn't specified. A $34,000 secured bond was set.
George Pope, of the 100 block of Grubb St., Hertford, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with damage to personal property. He was released on a written promise to appear in court.
Marshall Moore, of the 600 block of Daniels Road, Corapeake, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with felony possession of schedule II of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $17,000 secured bond was set.
Crystal Crawley, homeless, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with felony possession of schedule II of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and simple possession of marijuana. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
Christopher Brown, of the 1700 block of Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with second-degree trespass. A $200 secured bond was set.
Jerry Midgette, of the 140 block of Hemlock St., Hertford, was arrested Aug. 11 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. The underlying charge was not specified. A $12,000 secured bond was set.
Don Murphy, of the 200 block of Main St., Winfall, was arrested Aug. 11 and charged with assault on a female and injury to personal property. No bond was set.
Michael Wille, of the 400 block of Ocean Highway North, Hertford, was arrested Aug. 12 and charged with failure to appear in court on a charge of resisting a public officer. A $4,000 secured bond was set.
Jill Jennings, of the 1700 block of Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 13 and charged with simple assault.
Tyler Smith, of the 1100 block of W. Grubb St., Hertford, was arrested Aug. 15 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
John Compton, of the 200 block of Pine Point Road, Hertford, was arrested Aug. 15 and charged on Durham County warrants with statutory sex offense with a child, taking indecent liberties with a child and selling/distributing tobacco products to a minor. A $100,000 secured bond was set.
Rebecca Gray, of the 100 block of Smith Acres, Hertford, was arrested Aug. 17 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. The underlying charge was not specified. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
Scott White, of the 200 block of King St., Hertford, was arrested Aug. 17 and charged with assault on a female.