The Perquimans Sheriff’s Office made the following recent arrests:
• John Kosma, of the 100 block of Micmac Trail, Hertford, was arrested Nov. 5 and charged with failure to appear in court in court for assault inflicting serious injury and failure to appear in court for second-degree trespassing. A $30,000 secured bond was set.
• Joshua Reid, of the 1000 block of Junia Ave., Winston-Salem, was arrested Nov. 6 and charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver a controlled substance and felony maintaining a vehicle for the possession of a controlled substance. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
• Devin Carmichael, of the 200 block of Shady Lane, Hertford, was arrested Nov. 7 and charged with communicating threats. A $500 secured bond was set.
• Michael Thompson, of the 100 block of Oak Ridge, Hertford, was arrested Nov. 7 and charged with two counts of violating probation. A $54,000 secured bond was set.
• James Herba, of the 100 block of Sadie Branch Lane, Macclesfield, was arrested Nov. 8 and charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
• Owen Haughton, of the 500 block of Edenton Road, Hertford, was arrested Nov. 9 and charged with assault by pointing a gun. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
• George Brinkley, of Hertford, was arrested Nov. 9 and charged with malicious conduct by a prisoner, assault inflicting serious injury and three counts of resisting, delaying, obstructing an officer. No bond was set.