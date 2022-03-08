• Bryce Searcy, of 141 Wilderness Trail, Hertford, was arrested Feb. 18 and charged with one count of failure to appear in court as required. Searcy received a $3,000 secured bond.
• Caitlyn Mattison, of 130 Deep Creek Road, Hertford, was arrested Feb. 18 and charged with one count of failure to appear in court as required. Mattison received a $500 secured bond.
• Patrick Peterson, of 807 North Road St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb 19 and charged with one count of failure to appear as required. Peterson received a $250 secured bond.
• Alize’ White, of 500 West Grubb St., Hertford, was arrested Feb. 21 and charged with one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. White received a $800 secured bond.
• Aaron Perkins, of 1770 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, was arrested Feb. 22 and served an order for arrest for failure to appear as required. Perkins received a $2,000 secured bond.
• Kevin Foreman, of 2841 Tait Terrance, Norfolk, Va., was arrested Feb. 23 and charged with one count of possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana, one count of maintain a vehicle for distribution of narcotics, one count of driving while license revoked, one count of possession of driving with a fictitious license and one count of simple assault. Foreman received a $7,500 secured bond.
• Shamon Holder, of 313 Dobbs St. in Hertford, was arrested Feb. 23 and charged with one count of breaking and entering and one count of injury/damage to real property. Holder received a $500 unsecured bond.
• Kasawn Holley, of 330 Stokes St., Hertford, was arrested Feb. 23 and charged with one count of second-degree trespassing. Holley received a $500 secured bond.
• Cody Dykes, of 1809 Nixonton Road, Lot 2, Elizabeth City was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with one count of larceny of a motor vehicle and one count of possession of stolen motor vehicle. Dykes received a $5,000 secured bond.
• Quanita Coleman, of 612 Factory St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 24 and served an order for arrest for violating probation. Coleman received a $10,000 secured bond.
• Karen Vanoverberghe, of 147 Pee Dee Drive, Lot 42, Hertford, was arrested Feb. 26 and charged with one count of disorderly conduct. No bond was set.
• Marc Sugar, of 147 Pee Dee Drive, Lot 42, Hertford, was arrested Feb. 26 and charged with one count of disorderly conduct. No bond was set.
• Michael Bailey, of 127 Trailblazer Arch, Hertford, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with one count of failure to appear. Bailey received a $15,000 secured bond.
• Robert Stallings, of 510 Main St., Hertford, was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with two counts of injury to real property. Stallings received a $1,000 unsecured bond.
• Kentre’ Dillard, of 101 West Railroad Ave., Hertford, was arrested March 1 and charged with one count of breaking and entering and one count of felony larceny. Dillard received a $10,000 secured bond. He was also charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, one count felony flee/elude arrest in motor vehicle, one count of possession with intent to sell/deliver/manufacture scheduled II controlled substance, one count of possession with intent to sell/distribute/manufacture marijuana, one count of maintaining a vehicle for distributing, three counts of failure to appear- felony probation violation, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of misdemeanor child abuse, one count of reckless driving to endanger, one count of resist/delay/obstruct, one count of driving while license revoked and one count of hit & run causing property damage. Dillard received a $282,000 secured bond for those charges.
• Destiny Gordon, 305 Stokes St., Hertford, was arrested March 1 and charged with one count of failure to appear. Gordon received a $2,200 secured bond.
• Davis Cohee, of 307 Hiland Park Ave., Hertford, was arrested March 1 and charged with one count of communicating threats. No bond was set.
• Brandon Rudd, of 215 Chinquapin Road, Hertford, was arrested March 2 and charged with one count of possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule II controlled substance. Rudd received a $20,000 secured bond