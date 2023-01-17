The Perquimans Sheriff’s Office made the following recent arrests:
Teddy Jernigan, of the 600 block of Old Hertford Highway, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 5 and charged with failure to appear in court as required on an unspecified charge. A $250 bond was set.
Deqwanta Beasley, of the 200 block of Meads Circle, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 6 and charged with breaking and entering, theft from a building and larceny. A $50,000 secured bond was set.
William White, of the 100 block of WildWood Drive, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 6 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for an unspecified charge. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
Dallas Jennings, of the 100 block of Chapanoke Road, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 9 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Latoya Tillett, of the 400 block of Pender Road, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 9 and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the possession of a controlled substance. A $7,500 secured bond was set.
Leon White, of the 300 block of Stokes St., Hertford, was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with assault on a female.
Shawn Norman, of the 200 block of Ainsley Ave., Hertford, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with larceny by employee and possession of stolen goods. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Patrice Revelle, of the 100 block of S. McMorrine St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with possession of methamphetamine. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
Teresa Little, of the 100 block of Landing Drive, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with stalking. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
Robert Rowland, of the 200 block of Meads Circle, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.